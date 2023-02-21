In the WDA, the Sabers held senior night, as the Bismarck and Legacy girls battled for the three seed at next week’s regional tournament.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Girls:Legacy Sabers52Bismarck Demons65Final
Boys:Legacy Sabers83Bismarck Demons88Final – OT
Girls:Watford City Wolves83Williston Coyotes60Final
Boys:Watford City Wolves58Williston Coyotes79Final
Girls:#4 Minot Majettesvs#1 Century PatriotsPPD7:30 – Thursday
Boys:#1 Century Patriotsvs#2 Minot MagiciansPPD7:30 – Thursday
Girls:Jamestown Blue JaysvsMandan BravesPPD3:00 – Thursday
Boys:Jamestown Blue Jaysvs#4 Mandan BravesPPD1:00 – Thursday