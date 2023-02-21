In the WDA, the Sabers held senior night, as the Bismarck and Legacy girls battled for the three seed at next week’s regional tournament.
WDA Basketball Scores:
|Girls:
|Legacy Sabers
|52
|Bismarck Demons
|65
|Final
|Boys:
|Legacy Sabers
|83
|Bismarck Demons
|88
|Final – OT
|Girls:
|Watford City Wolves
|83
|Williston Coyotes
|60
|Final
|Boys:
|Watford City Wolves
|58
|Williston Coyotes
|79
|Final
|Girls:
|#4 Minot Majettes
|vs
|#1 Century Patriots
|PPD
|7:30 – Thursday
|Boys:
|#1 Century Patriots
|vs
|#2 Minot Magicians
|PPD
|7:30 – Thursday
|Girls:
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|vs
|Mandan Braves
|PPD
|3:00 – Thursday
|Boys:
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|vs
|#4 Mandan Braves
|PPD
|1:00 – Thursday