Basketball: Legacy hopes to win the big games with a young roster

The Legacy Sabers are possibly the team that has seen the most change from last year to this year.

With just two starters and a few bench players returning, Legacy has transformed itself into a more defensive team, giving up the second least points per game in the conference. On the flip side, scoring is still a work in progress, with new players finding ways to fill roles on the team while grabbing a big win here and there.

“All these games mean something and they count,” says head coach Jason Horner. “So patience, you’re going to have to start executing too so you have to have a sense of urgency as well. So trying to balance those two has been a little bit of a task. We are growing into our roles a little bit and it’s getting a little bit better.”