The Legacy Sabers have had an up-and-down year to start, tested with close games against Minot and Saint Mary’s over the last week.

But on Friday, they welcome in another hot team in the WDA, the Mandan Braves. Mandan is a team that just beat Minot on a buzzer-beater. Legacy looks a lot different from a year ago and has taken a different approach to leadership. The Sabers decided that this year, there will be no team captains, a move that players feel has helped in practice.

“Anyone who wants to try and be a good leader and thinks they can be can do that and it’s not really anything up to picking,” says Senior Chase Knoll. “Some people just want to play basketball and not worry about that.”

“Our slogan this year is ‘We over Me,” says Senior Brayden Weidner. “So instead of just one person over another person, it’s all of us together and stuff like that so practices have been super fun this year. They are super competitive this year and we’re all just having a lot of fun while we are practicing.”