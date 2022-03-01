The Legacy Sabers sit as the five seed and will play Jamestown in the opening round. It has been a tough stretch for Legacy to close the season, going 0-4 in their last four games, all against the top four teams in the conference.

Legacy will lean on Alyssa Eckroth to battle the size Jamestown has. Eckroth is one of the top players in the WDA at getting to the free-throw line, something that has been a weapon in getting over-anxious teams in foul trouble.

“I’ve really been working on my moves to get to the rim,” says Eckroth. “Trying not to get as many charges. But I’ve been told to get to the rim and try to finish and try to get shots up because free throws are a big thing, especially, because WDA.”

“She knows when to attack,” says head coach Jim Petrik. “We love that about her. Being a six-foot guard that can shoot the three but also put it on the floor, that’s a tough matchup for most teams so. She understands too that it can’t be all catch and shoot, gets to the rim for us, gets to the free-throw line, gets teams in foul trouble.”