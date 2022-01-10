Basketball: Legacy’s seniors are practicing what they preach

Legacy has won two games in a row after a three-game losing streak, placing them in the top four of a competitive WDA.

The two senior returners on this team know they lost a lot when leading scorer Nick Kupfer graduated but says their leadership starts in the practice gym, not in the games.

“Yeah, I felt the pressure coming in,” says senior Logan Wetzel. “I kind of knew that me and Zander and with the experience that we had to step up. Kind of fill the role of the people that left. So just trying to lead by example in practice and try and show everybody by example of what they need to do.”

“Being varsity players for three years and seeing how this league works, it’s really important that you get these younger guys some wisdom as well,” says head coach Jason Horner.”