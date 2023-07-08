BISMARCK, N.D. — The Lions All-Star basketball games are days away. And a trio of players from the boys Class A roster are not just going to suit up together this upcoming week, but for the next four years at the next level.

Century’s Anthony Doppler and Ryan Erikson, along with Grand Forks Red River’s Zach Kraft will be sharing the court at the University of North Dakota, representing the Fighting Hawks.

“We’ve been playing all summer, so we kind of have a connection already and I think it’s a good opportunity to show that in front of a lot of people,” Erikson says. “We’ve been doing some team bonding with UND, and we’ve been hanging out in Grand Forks, so I think it’s been good.”

“I think it’ll be good to be able to play a game together, especially before we go to college,” Doppler adds. “I mean, we’ve been at college playing already, but it’ll be good playing a full game in general.”

The trio is excited to showcase the connection they’ve formed so far before heading back to Grand Forks and working with the team. The first All-Star games are Monday at Bismarck High with Tuesday’s matchups being played at Fargo Davies.