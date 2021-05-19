Basketball: Luke Wanzek signs letter of intent to play at Concordia

Shiloh Christian sees another athlete signing their letter of intent to play at the next level, with standout basketball player Luke Wanzek will play at Concordia next season.

The guard was part of a few state tournament teams for the Skyhawks, with scoring ability from the three-point line as well as guiding the offense at the point. Wanzek looks forward to the challenge of next season.

“I just really felt at home when I took a tour on campus,” says Wanzek. “I really liked the school and the coaches were great guys and I really liked the program. I hope to bring my offensive skillset, my shooting, my finishing at the rim and I want to work on my defense and agility.”