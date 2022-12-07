Class A basketball tipped of it’s regular season on Friday, December 2, and the defending state champs picked up right where they left off in March.

The Majettes dropped a school record 107 points in their season opening win at West Fargo.

This year, they return four of five starters and three of their top four scorers returning from last year’s state title team.

Knowing they have a target on their back, the team is focused on fundamentals and taking it one day at a time.

“The only thing we can do anything about is what today brings and so we just want to focus on the skills we have to get better at there are obvious areas of improvement both individually and as a team and so we are trying to keep our focus with that right now,” Jason Schwarz, Head Coach, said.

“Focusing on the basics don’t want to make silly mistakes and just being ready on defense and know what is going to come our way,” Taury Hight, Senior Guard, said.