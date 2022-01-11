Basketball: Mandan boys bounce back with a win over Jamestown

The WDA boys basketball standings is a log jam, with six teams separated by half a game, including Mandan and Jamestown, who tipped off on a Tuesday night.
Tuesday Basketball Scores:
(B) Mandan Braves 70, Jamestown Blue Jays 59
(G) Mandan Braves 62, Jamestown Blue Jays 70
(B) #5 Minot Magicians 97, Turtle Mountain Braves 66
(G) Turtle Mountain Bravettes 50, #3 Minot Majettes 82
(B) Dickinson Midgets 57, St. Mary’s Saints 79
(G) Dickinson Midgets 60, St. Mary’s Saints 65
(G) #6 Linton-HMB 69, South Border 27
(G) Central McLean 62, #7 Garrison 66 – Overtime
(G) Flasher 44, #10 Shiloh Christian 75
(B) Ray 46, #9 Powers Lake 92