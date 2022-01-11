Basketball: Mandan boys bounce back with a win over Jamestown

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The WDA boys basketball standings is a log jam, with six teams separated by half a game, including Mandan and Jamestown, who tipped off on a Tuesday night.

Tuesday Basketball Scores:
(B) Mandan Braves 70, Jamestown Blue Jays 59
(G) Mandan Braves 62, Jamestown Blue Jays 70
(B) #5 Minot Magicians 97, Turtle Mountain Braves 66
(G) Turtle Mountain Bravettes 50, #3 Minot Majettes 82
(B) Dickinson Midgets 57, St. Mary’s Saints 79
(G) Dickinson Midgets 60, St. Mary’s Saints 65
(G) #6 Linton-HMB 69, South Border 27
(G) Central McLean 62, #7 Garrison 66 – Overtime
(G) Flasher 44, #10 Shiloh Christian 75
(B) Ray 46, #9 Powers Lake 92

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories