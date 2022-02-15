A ton of teams sat on the play-in game bubble going into Tuesday night, including the Mandan Boys, who grabbed a huge road win over ranked Bismarck.

Tuesday Basketball Scores:

(B) #5 Bismarck Demons 95, Mandan Braves 100

(G) #3 Bismarck Demons 80, Mandan Braves 56

(B) #2 Century Patriots 77, St. Mary’s Saints 74

(G) #1 Century Patriots 65, St. Mary’s Saints 40

(B) Legacy Sabers 65, Jamestown Blue Jays 56

(G) Legacy Sabers 60, Jamestown Blue Jays 68

(B) Dickinson Midgets 72, Williston Coyotes 68

(B) New Salem-Almont 52, #8 Shiloh Christian 74

(B) Wilton-Wing 66, #10 Flasher 56