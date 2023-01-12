The Mandan Braves boys are off to a stellar start, a program that has been the most consistent in the west over the last half-decade.

The Braves have the longest streak when it comes to making it to the Class A State Tournament, five in a row.

The streak is a point of pride for the players and the coaches, but winning on the biggest stage has eluded them. Ranked second in the state, this team feels it can finally put it together.

“We want to get back there and start winning some games,” says Head Coach Brandon Schafer. “That’s our next step. So hopefully this team can continue to improve. That WDA Tournament at the end of the season is going to be a grind. It’s the three toughest days of the year and hopefully, we can be putting it together at that time and play our best basketball.”