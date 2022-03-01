The Mandan Braves enter the WDA Tournament as a dangerous 7th seed, facing a Century Patriots team that needed a miracle shot to beat them earlier in the year.

Mandan has played great basketball down the stretch, beating Bismarck in a shootout, and falling six points short of beating Century. The Braves are one of the best teams at sharing the ball… and feel like they outwork teams that they play.

“I think that’s what just pushes us forward,” says senior Aaron Grubb. “Our work ethic, we have a lot of guys who get after it and I love that. A hardworking team is a good thing.”

“Defensively we got to pressure,” says head coach Brandon Schafer. “And then keep them off the boards. The last time we played them, they were able to get a lot of second-chance points in the second half and that’s what ended up determining the game.”