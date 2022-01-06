Basketball: Mandan’s Aaron Grubb stepping up in a leadership role on a young team

No team has had more close losses on the year than the boys of Mandan, but that hasn’t deterred this young group from having aspirations of playing in the Bismarck Events Center at the end of the season.

Aaron Grubb is one returner that has been a part of the last couple of state tournament teams, taking ownership of a leadership role that this team is looking for.

“Just telling them how the game is and what’s going to happen,” says senior Aaron Grubb. “Where everything’s going to be. It’s fun. Obviously, some of them are going to be a little more inexperienced and it’s fun for me to step into that role and lead these guys.”

“He doesn’t depend on the coaches to stop practice and kind of get things gathered,” says head coach Brendon Schafer. “He’s one that’s willing to say ‘hey, coach, can I get 10 seconds?’ and he brings the team in and just talks to them and gets the team refocused.”