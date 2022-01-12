Basketball: Mandan’s Luke Darras making an impact from deep

The Mandan Braves grabbed a key win over Jamestown Tuesday night, setting up a potential string of wins for a program that had a tough start to the season.

A player that has stepped up for the Braves is Luke Darras, younger brother to a Miss Basketball candidate in Lakyn Darras. Luke has taken more threes than anyone else for Mandan, a role he’s grown comfortable in.

“Yeah, I focus on my three-pointers a lot during practice and at home,” says senior Luke Darras. “It’s nice to try and turn the momentum in the gym towards our side and being that guy is really nice.”

“We’ve really liked what Luke Darras has been bringing to our team,” says head coach Brandon Schafer. “What’s nice about him is that he’s playing hard on the defensive end and he’s continued to show improvement on that end of the floor. And then offensively, we need him. We need him to score.”