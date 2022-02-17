Due to wild weather earlier in the season, Minot and Century boys will play each other two times in the last five days of the regular season, with their first matchup Thursday night.

Thursday Basketball Scores:

(B) #1 Century Patriots 52, #3 Minot Magicians 59

(G) Mandan Braves 52, #1 Century Patriots 68

(B) Turtle Mountain Braves 74, #5 Bismarck Demons 98

(G) Turtle Mountain Braves 44, #4 Bismarck Demons 88

(B) Watford City Wolves 48, St. Mary’s Saints 89

(G) Watford City Wolves 64, St. Mary’s Saints 58

(B) Strasburg/Zeeland 13, #6 Ellendale 73

(B) South Border 30, #8 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 62

(B) New England 43, #10 Flasher 53

(B) Bishop Ryan 43, RV Beulah 53