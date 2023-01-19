The Minot Magicians bounced back at home with a win over Jamestown, as Darik Dissette became the all-time leading scorer in program history.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Boys:#3 Minot Magicians58Jamestown Blue Jays47Final
Girls:Turtle Mountain Braves61Mandan Braves72Final

Top-ranked teams at Class B were also in action, including the Bishop Ryan Lions back at home hosting rival Surrey.

Class B Basketball Scores:

Boys:#3 Bishop Ryan77Surrey54Final
Boys:Nedrose26RV Rugby77Final
Boys:Hazen81RV Glen Ullin-Hebron58Final
Girls:New Salem-Almont27#5 Shiloh Christian58Final
Girls:RV Bowman County60Mott-Regent/Grant County44Final

At the college level, Bismarck State College hosted a doubleheader with Williston State College, where the womens’ game went down to the final shot.

College Basketball Scores:

Women:Bismarck State College58Williston State College60Final
Men:Bismarck State College83Williston State College64Final