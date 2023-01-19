The Minot Magicians bounced back at home with a win over Jamestown, as Darik Dissette became the all-time leading scorer in program history.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Boys: #3 Minot Magicians 58 Jamestown Blue Jays 47 Final Girls: Turtle Mountain Braves 61 Mandan Braves 72 Final

Top-ranked teams at Class B were also in action, including the Bishop Ryan Lions back at home hosting rival Surrey.

Class B Basketball Scores:

Boys: #3 Bishop Ryan 77 Surrey 54 Final Boys: Nedrose 26 RV Rugby 77 Final Boys: Hazen 81 RV Glen Ullin-Hebron 58 Final Girls: New Salem-Almont 27 #5 Shiloh Christian 58 Final Girls: RV Bowman County 60 Mott-Regent/Grant County 44 Final

At the college level, Bismarck State College hosted a doubleheader with Williston State College, where the womens’ game went down to the final shot.

College Basketball Scores: