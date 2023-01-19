The Minot Magicians bounced back at home with a win over Jamestown, as Darik Dissette became the all-time leading scorer in program history.
WDA Basketball Scores:
|Boys:
|#3 Minot Magicians
|58
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|47
|Final
|Girls:
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|61
|Mandan Braves
|72
|Final
Top-ranked teams at Class B were also in action, including the Bishop Ryan Lions back at home hosting rival Surrey.
Class B Basketball Scores:
|Boys:
|#3 Bishop Ryan
|77
|Surrey
|54
|Final
|Boys:
|Nedrose
|26
|RV Rugby
|77
|Final
|Boys:
|Hazen
|81
|RV Glen Ullin-Hebron
|58
|Final
|Girls:
|New Salem-Almont
|27
|#5 Shiloh Christian
|58
|Final
|Girls:
|RV Bowman County
|60
|Mott-Regent/Grant County
|44
|Final
At the college level, Bismarck State College hosted a doubleheader with Williston State College, where the womens’ game went down to the final shot.
College Basketball Scores:
|Women:
|Bismarck State College
|58
|Williston State College
|60
|Final
|Men:
|Bismarck State College
|83
|Williston State College
|64
|Final