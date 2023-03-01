The stage is set for the postseason in Class A hoops, and the defending state champs are in search of a third straight WDA tournament title.

Minot is the two-seed in the West Region tournament but wrapped up the regular season with an 11-point loss at Century.

Finding a rhythm on offense is a key part of winning in March, while not overthinking how important shot-making is in postseason games.

“I just think you can’t think about that. The moment you start thinking about it, then the shots don’t fall. I just think you’ve got to shoot the shots you always shoot and if they go in, they go in, and if they don’t, they don’t,” Senior Guard Jaeger Gunville said.

“You can defend all you want, but when it comes down to it, you’ve got to be able to make shots. you’ve got to be able to finish plays and kids have to go in and relax, focus on what they’ve done to this point, and trust themselves. We do, it’s just a matter of going out and doing that,” Head Coach Dean Winczewski said.