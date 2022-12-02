The Magi got wins on the boys’ and girls’ sides, as the Majettes set a school record with 107 points in their win.

Minot Auditorium Shootout Westhope-Newburg 44 South Prairie-Max 34 Final #2 Kenmare-Bowbells 58 Bishop Ryan 29 Final Stanley 53 Velva 49 Final #6 Thompson 44 Bottineau 42 Final New Town 53 Dickinson Trinity 42 Final Midway-Minto 59 Alexander 23 Final

CNDC Tournament New Rockford-Sheyenne 41 TGU 51 Final Glenburn 48 Drake-Anamoose 52 Final Rugby Harvey-Wells Co Final St. John 64 Minot Sophomores 39 Final

McLean County Shootout @ Wilton

Beulah Miners 38 Garrison Troopers 56 Final #4 Bowman County Bulldogs 48 Central McLean Cougars 63 Final Glen Ullin-Hebron Lady Bearcats 53 Washburn Cardinals 35 Final

Class A Girls Basketball Scores

#3 West Fargo Packers 75 #1 Minot Majettes 107 Final Wayzata, MN 69 #2 Century Patriots 56 Final Mandan Braves 66 #5 West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs 58 Final Dickinson Midgets 74 Dawson County, MT 25 Final

Class A Boys Basketball Scores