The Magi got wins on the boys’ and girls’ sides, as the Majettes set a school record with 107 points in their win.

Minot Auditorium Shootout
Westhope-Newburg44South Prairie-Max34Final
#2 Kenmare-Bowbells58Bishop Ryan29Final
Stanley53Velva49Final
#6 Thompson44Bottineau42Final
New Town53Dickinson Trinity42Final
Midway-Minto59Alexander23Final
CNDC Tournament
New Rockford-Sheyenne41TGU51Final
Glenburn48Drake-Anamoose52Final
RugbyHarvey-Wells CoFinal
St. John64Minot Sophomores39Final

McLean County Shootout @ Wilton

Beulah Miners38Garrison Troopers56Final
#4 Bowman County Bulldogs48Central McLean Cougars63Final
Glen Ullin-Hebron Lady Bearcats53Washburn Cardinals35Final

Class A Girls Basketball Scores

#3 West Fargo Packers75#1 Minot Majettes107Final
Wayzata, MN69#2 Century Patriots56Final
Mandan Braves66#5 West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs58Final
Dickinson Midgets74Dawson County, MT25Final

Class A Boys Basketball Scores

#1 Minot Magicians94Devils Lake Firebirds60Final
Moorhead, MN56#2 Century Patriots89Final
Mandan Braves91West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs67Final
Dickinson Midgets79Dawson County, MT68Final