The Magi got wins on the boys’ and girls’ sides, as the Majettes set a school record with 107 points in their win.
|Minot Auditorium Shootout
|Westhope-Newburg
|44
|South Prairie-Max
|34
|Final
|#2 Kenmare-Bowbells
|58
|Bishop Ryan
|29
|Final
|Stanley
|53
|Velva
|49
|Final
|#6 Thompson
|44
|Bottineau
|42
|Final
|New Town
|53
|Dickinson Trinity
|42
|Final
|Midway-Minto
|59
|Alexander
|23
|Final
|CNDC Tournament
|New Rockford-Sheyenne
|41
|TGU
|51
|Final
|Glenburn
|48
|Drake-Anamoose
|52
|Final
|Rugby
|Harvey-Wells Co
|Final
|St. John
|64
|Minot Sophomores
|39
|Final
McLean County Shootout @ Wilton
|Beulah Miners
|38
|Garrison Troopers
|56
|Final
|#4 Bowman County Bulldogs
|48
|Central McLean Cougars
|63
|Final
|Glen Ullin-Hebron Lady Bearcats
|53
|Washburn Cardinals
|35
|Final
Class A Girls Basketball Scores
|#3 West Fargo Packers
|75
|#1 Minot Majettes
|107
|Final
|Wayzata, MN
|69
|#2 Century Patriots
|56
|Final
|Mandan Braves
|66
|#5 West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs
|58
|Final
|Dickinson Midgets
|74
|Dawson County, MT
|25
|Final
Class A Boys Basketball Scores
|#1 Minot Magicians
|94
|Devils Lake Firebirds
|60
|Final
|Moorhead, MN
|56
|#2 Century Patriots
|89
|Final
|Mandan Braves
|91
|West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs
|67
|Final
|Dickinson Midgets
|79
|Dawson County, MT
|68
|Final