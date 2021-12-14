Basketball: Minot travels to St. Mary’s, Century hosts Turtle Mountain

In the WDA, St. Mary’s pulled off the upset over ranked Minot, while the Century Patriots looked like their number one rankings against Turtle Mountain.

WDA Basketball Scores:
(B) St. Mary’s Saints (69), #4 Minot Magicians (60)
(G) St. Mary’s Saints (73), RV Minot Majettes (94)
(B) #1 Century Patriots (108), Turtle Mountain Braves (61)
(G) #1 Century Patriots (96), Turtle Mountain Bravettes (43)
(B) RV Jamestown Blue Jays (54), Legacy Sabers (70)
(G) RV Jamestown Blue Jays (65), #4 Legacy Sabers (38)
(B) Dickinson Midgets (104), Watford City Wolves (34)
(G) Dickinson Midgets (65), Watford City Wolves (62)

