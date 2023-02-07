Most of the top ten girls and boys teams got games in on Tuesday, two of which playing games in Minot.
Class B Boys Basketball Scores
|#5 Bishop Ryan
|71
|Westhope-Newburg
|46
|Final
|Our Redeemer’s
|32
|#7 Beulah
|56
|Final
|Linton-HMB
|51
|#4 Ellendale
|69
|Final
|#9 Bowman County
|74
|Flasher
|54
|Final
|Mott-Regent/Grant County
|50
|Dickinson Trinity
|38
|Final
Class B Girls Basketball Scores
|#5 Central McLean
|74
|Center-Stanton
|24
|Final
|#6 Shiloh Christian
|61
|Washburn
|36
|Final
|New Salem-Almont
|28
|#7 Garrison
|59
|Final
|Dickinson Trinity
|50
|#8 Bowman County
|60
|Final