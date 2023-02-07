Most of the top ten girls and boys teams got games in on Tuesday, two of which playing games in Minot.

Class B Boys Basketball Scores

#5 Bishop Ryan71Westhope-Newburg46Final
Our Redeemer’s32#7 Beulah56Final
Linton-HMB51#4 Ellendale69Final
#9 Bowman County74Flasher54Final
Mott-Regent/Grant County50Dickinson Trinity38Final

Class B Girls Basketball Scores

#5 Central McLean74Center-Stanton24Final
#6 Shiloh Christian61Washburn36Final
New Salem-Almont28#7 Garrison59Final
Dickinson Trinity50#8 Bowman County60Final