Basketball: Mustangs hope returners can step as leaders with no seniors on the team

We are one day away from high school basketball returning. The Surrey Mustangs are coming off a 12-9 season.

With five juniors and no seniors on the team, the juniors are having to step up as the leaders on the team. Some of them said they are remembering what previous team leaders did to help them this year.

“Playing with my sister for many years I’ve always been looking up to her. She’s always taught me so many things off and on the court and how to be a leader and I just really try to bring that to practice as much as I can,” Mia Aberle, Junior Guard, said.

“All of us juniors have been pretty nervous to come up and play but we are just trying to keep calm and have fun,” Harli Dickman, Junior Forward, said.

The Mustangs tip-off their season Tuesday, Nov. 30 on the road at Garrison. Tip-off is 7:15 p.m.