Today we had a big matchup in the WDA, a top-five game as No. 1 Minot hosted St. Mary’s. Magicians looking to get the win this time around losing earlier this year to the Saints.

The Magic City Campus court was filled with standing room only to see the very entertaining game. St. Mary’s pulled it within seven, but Minot would pull away with the win 74-60.

Boy’s Scores:

St. Mary’s 60, Minot 74

Watford City 69, Bismarck 134

Williston 55, Century 66



Girl’s Scores:

Turtle Mountain, Mandan

Watford City 46, Bismarck 78