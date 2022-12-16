The Century Patriots have been at the top for a while in Class A, a credit to the long-time players on the roster.

That includes seniors Logan Nissley and Bergan Kinnebrew, a relationship on the court that has made the teammates a dynamic duo. Both players averaged double-digit scoring a year ago, but also lead the team in hustle stats like rebounding as well. Both feel their games complement each other perfectly.

“I think just kind of seeing each other,” says Kinnebrew. “Like I said before, she gets in the post sometimes so I’ll lob it up to her and vice versa, just finding her to get open and shoot.”

“I think Bergan is more comfortable handling the ball,” says Nissley. “I think that kind of compliments. I think I have a good sense of when to move without the ball and just kind of knowing the game as to where I need to be if Bergan is driving to a certain spot.”