Our Redeemer’s and Rugby took care of business to get one step closer to the Class B State Tournament.
Region Six Semi-Finals
|#1 Our Redeemer’s
|63
|#2 Bottineau
|43
|Final
|#1 Rugby
|59
|#2 South Prairie-Max
|32
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
by: Tristan Thomas
