The Our Redeemer’s girls basketball team is off to a hot start under a new head coach.

The Knights open the 2022 season with a 4-1 record with 11 returners on the court. Coming into his first year with the program Head Coach Hart Andes wanted to go back to the fundamentals early in the season.

An emphases on playing with intensity has helped the team on both sides of the ball.

“We’re going to pressure hard and then on the offensive side we’re going to push the ball and when it’s not there I believe we have the talent to be able to score at will,” Andes said.

“Defense is going to be the biggest thing for us. Defense wins basketball games so we just need to be very determined and just remember the basic fundamentals and that will bring us to where we want to be,” Senior Forward Elise Altringer, said.