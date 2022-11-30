The Our Redeemer’s girls basketball team is coming off a five loss season but this year they have a new face leading the way.

Hart Andes was named the new head coach back in July.

He said in his first year with the girls having the veterans help leading the way is huge.

“It’s a team sport and that includes coach and I and just us being all on the same page everyone knowing their role, everyone coming working hard and just leaving everything on the floor is what is going to win us a lot of games this year,” Andes said.

“We’ve been playing together for a long time so we know each other and how we like to play the game and so it’s going to be figuring out how to bring it all together. Having that comrade we have as a team will be the biggest thing,” Elise Altringer, Senior Forward, said.