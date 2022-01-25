Basketball: Our Redeemer’s sophomore Maya Vibeto gets 1,000th point with win over Surrey Mustangs

It was a wild Tuesday night for Class B basketball. The Our Redeemer’s Knights hosting a doubleheader with the Surrey Mustangs. Sophomore Maya Vibeto entered the night just five points away from reaching 1,000 points which she got early in the game. The girls ended the night with a win. Meanwhile, for the boys, they fell to the Mustangs.
Class B girls scores:
Surrey 45, Our Redeemer’s 62
Rolette 42, St. John 52
Stanley 47, Kenmare 55
Class B boys scores:
Surrey 52, Our Redeemer’s 47
Lewis & Clark 47,MLS 66
Washburn 48, Garrison 75
South Prairie 51, DLB 49
TGU 36, Velva 54
Glenburn 30, Bishop Ryan 67