Both the Mon-Dak and NSIC conferences began postseason play on Wednesday, where the BSC Mystics and the UMary Marauders were in action on the court.

College Basketball Scores:

(M) Bismarck State College 120, Miles Community College 97

(M) University of Mary 82, Winona State 70

(W) University of Mary 62, University of Sioux Falls 55