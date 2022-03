District tournaments for boys basketball wrapped up with four teams from each district moving on to the region tournament next week. It was standing room only for the District 16 championship against Powers Lake and Stanley.

Scores:

#1 Rugby 65, #2 Bottineau 56- District 11 Championship

#4 TGU 53, #6 Nedrose- District 11 Regional Qualifier

#3 Velva 66, #5 Westhope/Newburg 44- District 11 Regional Qualifier

#1 Bishop Ryan 63, #2 Surrey 49- District 12 Championship

#3 MLS 62, #5 South Prairie 46- District 12 Regional Qualifier

#4 Our Redeemer’s 75, #6 DLB 73- District 12 Regional Qualifier

#3 Trenton 60, #5 Williston Trinity Christian 62- District 15 Championship

#1 Parshall 53, #6 Alexander 30- District 15 Regional Qualifier

#2 Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza 36, # 4 White Shield 59- District 15 Regional Qualifier

#1 Powers Lake 69, #2 Stanley 47- District 16 Championship

#3 Kenmare 56, #4 Tioga 4- District 16 Regional Qualifier

#5 Divide County 52, #6 Ray 42- District 16 Regional Qualifier