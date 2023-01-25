Suffering a stress fracture in his foot sidelined Tyson Enget from sports for the first time in his life.

This meant he had to get creative to prepare for his senior season of basketball with Powers Lake-Burke Central.

“He’d been cleared a couple of weeks prior just to ride bikes so you’d see him bike around town, nothing weight bearing in a boot but doing everything he could to be ready for the start of season,” Head Coach Jordan Carlson said.

“Whenever the weather was nice, you know, above 30 degrees, I was out there on the bike for an hour, hour and a half. It gives you a lot of time to think too, like I’ve got a lot of life decisions I’ve got to make soon so it’s just really relaxing in that part,” Enget said.

His upcoming college choice is among those big life decisions.

The Ranchers guard does a little bit of everything for the team as one of the top returners in rebounds, steals, and assists in Class B.

“I don’t think I’m quite back physically to 100%, like I’m getting back to there and that’s what I’m excited about. My thought process going into basketball season was just get as better as you can. Just take it day by day,” Enget said.

“He’s very competitive and he’s also quick and pretty fundamental, he knows how to score,” senior guard Gracin Schroeder said.

After finishing last season 24-1 following a loss in the region title to Stanley, Powers Lake-Burke Central is off to an 8-2 start this season.

“We’re still kind of figuring out how to mesh right now. We lost two seniors last year, we lost some size, we brought some athletic kids in and just kind of trying to get everything rolling together has been what we’ve been working most this season,” Carlson said.

The team says getting better definsively could be the difference in if they can win this year’s region championship.

“There’s going to be times where shots just don’t fall and if that’s going to determine if you win or lose, you’ve gonna lose,” Enget said.

The Ranchers get a rematch of that Region Eight championship at Stanley on Friday, January 27.