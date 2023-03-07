The Ranchers and Honkers are one game away for the State B after moving past the regional semi-finals.
Region Eight Tournament Scores
|#1 Powers Lake-Burke Central
|55
|#3 Stanley
|52
|Final
|#2 Kenmare-Bowbells
|61
|#4 Divide County
|55
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
