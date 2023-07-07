Lions all-star weekend is upon us, with the first day of practice playing out across the state, the girls getting going Friday in the Capital City.

The Class A team has a roster made up of a ton of talent going to the next level. In just three days, this group will have to learn how to play with each other and play to their strengths, but that doesn’t worry anyone in the gym.

“It’s a lot of fun,” says Bergan Kinnebrew. “Just seeing the different kind of basketball where people are from and just people getting out of their shell in this first practice and getting to know what everybody is like.”

“You don’t have a lot of time,” says Kent Ripplinger. “So you take a look at what you’ve got and hopefully we make some good decisions as far as coaching goes. But we want the girls to come in here and have fun, and we want them to experience, it shouldn’t be a high-pressure situation.”

As for the Class B side, this group feels they have a great shot to grab a win over Class A. The players feel that this is a very versatile group on the court, one that can play with size, but also spot up from long distance, setting up a great matchup on Monday.

“This is what Class A and Class B Girls basketball has to offer,” says Jay Bachman. “And it’s high-level basketball right now. So seeing what they can do and how well they play together and having fun and we have some really good athletes.”

“We seem very strong,” says Ellie Braaten. “And I’m really excited to see how everything comes together for these two games. We’re going to have four different practices together and our chemistry will grow all together through those four and I’m really excited to see what happens.”

The first doubleheader will be played at Bismarck High on Monday, the girls’ game at 6 pm followed by the boys’ at 8 pm.

To see a full list of the rosters, you can check that out here.