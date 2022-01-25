Basketball: Ranked battle between Minot and Bismarck leads the WDA slate

The Minot Magicians entered the night poised to beat the Demons again, while the girls of Legacy and Mandan played one of the best games of the season.
WDA Basketball Scores:
(B) #3 Bismarck Demons 87, #2 Minot Magicians 92
(G) #2 Bismarck Demons 50, #5 Minot Majettes 65
(B) Mandan Braves 66, Legacy Sabers 48
(G) Mandan Braves 65, Legacy Sabers 61 – Overtime
(B) Dickinson Midgets 85, #1 Century Patriots 73
(G) Dickinson Midgets 40, #1 Century Patriots 89
(B) Watford City Wolves vs St. Mary’s Saints – PPD
(G) Watford City Wolves vs St. Mary’s Saints – PPD