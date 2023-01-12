The biggest game of the night on the girls side was #1 Kenmare/Bowbells hosting #9 Garrison, with both team’s protecting perfect records. On the boys side, Stanley hosted Divide County in a District 16 showdown.

Class B Girls Scores
#1 Kenmare/Bowbells61Garrison33Final
Our Redeemer’s49Bishop Ryan17Final
DLB36South Prairie44Final
Central McLean61New Salem-Almont23Final
Drake-Anamoose36Nedrose56Final
Surrey62Glenburn26Final
TGU45Bottineau46Final
Westhope/Newburg59Velva48Final
Berthold51MLS36Final
Class B Boys Scores
Stanley49Divide Co.45Final/OT
Rugby59North Star48Final
Drake-Anamoose73Nedrose76Final