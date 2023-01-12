The biggest game of the night on the girls side was #1 Kenmare/Bowbells hosting #9 Garrison, with both team’s protecting perfect records. On the boys side, Stanley hosted Divide County in a District 16 showdown.

Class B Girls Scores #1 Kenmare/Bowbells 61 Garrison 33 Final Our Redeemer’s 49 Bishop Ryan 17 Final DLB 36 South Prairie 44 Final Central McLean 61 New Salem-Almont 23 Final Drake-Anamoose 36 Nedrose 56 Final Surrey 62 Glenburn 26 Final TGU 45 Bottineau 46 Final Westhope/Newburg 59 Velva 48 Final Berthold 51 MLS 36 Final