The biggest game of the night on the girls side was #1 Kenmare/Bowbells hosting #9 Garrison, with both team’s protecting perfect records. On the boys side, Stanley hosted Divide County in a District 16 showdown.
|Class B Girls Scores
|#1 Kenmare/Bowbells
|61
|Garrison
|33
|Final
|Our Redeemer’s
|49
|Bishop Ryan
|17
|Final
|DLB
|36
|South Prairie
|44
|Final
|Central McLean
|61
|New Salem-Almont
|23
|Final
|Drake-Anamoose
|36
|Nedrose
|56
|Final
|Surrey
|62
|Glenburn
|26
|Final
|TGU
|45
|Bottineau
|46
|Final
|Westhope/Newburg
|59
|Velva
|48
|Final
|Berthold
|51
|MLS
|36
|Final
|Class B Boys Scores
|Stanley
|49
|Divide Co.
|45
|Final/OT
|Rugby
|59
|North Star
|48
|Final
|Drake-Anamoose
|73
|Nedrose
|76
|Final