This season Rugby returns the core from last years team, including their top four scorers. In 2022, this is the most veteran group of players that have put on the Panther uniform returning nine seniors.

“We’re going to look to them for leadership this year not just one two or three girls but all nine of them and hopefully we can come back this year and just work on the little things day to day not look into the future but focus on the present and try to get better at something every day,” head coach Jen Brossart said.

Having the option of a deep bench helps the girls feel relaxed when playing.

“You just feel more comfortable in your game like okay if I’m not playing the best I know someone will have my back on the bench, and I know that people on the bench if they aren’t stepping it’s completely fine we all got to realize that not everyone is going to have a good game,” senior Mykell Heidlebaugh said.

The Panthers opened the 2022 season in the annual CNDC tournament going 3-0. Coming out of that weekend the girls say there’s still room for improvement.

“One thing we really have to work on is just shot selection getting the right shots up,” Panthers’ senior Josephine Wolf said. “You know if our threes aren’t falling maybe work the ball around and get some inside shots going before we start shooting threes again.

“Turnovers honestly just kind of keep them down sometimes we do like to push the ball a lot but sometimes just staying calm more offensively,” Heidlebaugh said.

Early in the season Head Coach Jen Brossart is reminding the girls to stay focused and keep the intensity up no matter the score.

“Don’t let up on the gas pedal keep it down regardless of what the score is we can work on a lot of things regardless of what that score is so keep the gas pedal down keep the focus on and let’s finish let’s finish the game all four quarters,” Brossart said.

The Panthers are back in action this week when they travel to Harvey-Wells County.