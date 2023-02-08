Post-season basketball tips off Thursday for class B girls with district tournaments getting underway.

Rugby High School is the host of the District 11 bracket that will have seven teams competing for four spots in the Region Six tournament.

The Panthers have a bye in the first round after going undefeated in district play to earn the #1 seed. Rugby plays the winner of Drake-Anamoose and Westhope-Newburg, but the team is ready to go for either matchup.

“They are both very fast teams they like to get up and down the floor so we really just need to get back and also push the ball and get it up as fast as we can,” Josephine Wolf, Forward, said.

“Defensively I think we need to get back in transition we need to stop some transition buckets a little better than what we have in the last few games. So always things to work you can work on thing I always say just like farming there is always things farmer to do there is always things for basketball players to do we can improve on many things,” Jen Brossart, Head Coach, said.

District 11 Round One Games: Thursday, Feb. 9

#1 Rugby Bye

#2 Bottineau vs #7 Velva @ 4 p.m.

#3 TGU vs #6 Nedrose @ 5:30 p.m.

#4 Westhope-Newburg vs #5 Drake-Anamoose @ 7 p.m.