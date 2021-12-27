Basketball: Rugby hoping depth of bench leads to another state tournament appearance

The Rugby Panthers boys basketball team is looking pounce at this year’s state tournament after falling short last season.

The team lost a lot of leading scorers and are still working on finding some. With 14 players on their bench they’re excited to hit a slam dunk with a mixture of the returners and new guys.

“We haven’t been as deep in years past where we’ve played seven kids,” Head Coach Mike Santjer said. “This year we have 14 kids that really can fill minutes for us and I’m feeling pretty comfortable so you know we’re hoping to really be aggressive and if we get in foul trouble there is always a kid that can come in and step in and fill that spot. So it’s exciting as a coach to be able to do it and try to get those kids some opportunities on the floor.”