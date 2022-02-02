On Saturday the Skyhawks did what no other team has been able to do so far this season beat the Panthers. Coming off the four-point loss, Rugby is putting that game behind them while learning from their mistakes.

“We didn’t help our cause any with have 20 plus turnovers and then letting them score 24 points in the fourth quarter and 15 of those be free throws so a lot of that was on our part that was self-inflicted,” Jennifer Brossart, Head Coach, said. “So we have to get better at that but that is why we play those big games so we can learn from those weaknesses before it gets to be too late in the postseason and we have to wait until next year to learn from them.”

This week their focus is first on North Star who they play on Thursday, Feb. 3 then they shift their focus to #2 Four Winds- Minnewaukan on Friday, Feb. 4.

Players said they are preparing for a physical battle against an opponent they are familiar with.

“They’re a good team, they are fast they are big they have a really good offense,” Anna Johnson, Senior Guard, said. “I mean we play them every year and it’s always a fun game.”

And the key to getting the win is keeping the Indians from putting a big number up on the board.

“They are very physical, they are a very very good shooting team it’s all around very good. We just have to play good defense and just got to play tough,” Mykell Heidlebaugh, Junior Forward, said.