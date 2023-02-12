Class B boys basketball teams are heading into the last week of the regular with some matchups that are a little more important at this time of year.

One of those is Tuesday night when Rugby hosts fifth-ranked Bishop Ryan. The Lions have the best record in Region Six and the Panthers sit second in District 11.

Head coach Mike Santjer said his guys are starting to find their own at the right time of the season.

Adding if they can limit the Lions key player’s scoring, and win the turnover battle, they have a good chance of pulling off the upset.

“Make sure we know where guys are, contest them limit them to one shot per offensive possession cause they have good rebounders and things like that. And then limit our turnovers they try and run some different presses at us and stuff. So if we can limit our turnovers get into a half-court offense kind of do what we want to do, don’t let them dictate what we want to do. And defensively we just got to play really good defense contest shots and know where guys are and work together,” Santjer said.