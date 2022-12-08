The Panthers enter the 2022 season after a 12-11 record last year. This go around they return 10 players and with that experience, one of their strengths is the length in the frontcourt.

“It will help us defensively because it will be harder to finish in the paint and definitely help us on offense cause we can play through the post,” Erik Foster, Senior Forward, said.

“Having Erik back we’re looking at him to be really aggressive offensively for us. He’s a tough guard so we’re hoping that and we can put probably three or four other 6’5″ kids on the floor so our length is going to be good and we have some athletic guards so hopefully with that combination and some leadership we’ll be in a good position,” Mike Santjer, Head Coach, said.

Another key returner is Senior Brody Schneibel, this season he wants to be someone the younger guys look to.

“Just kind of telling them to be themselves if they get their shot take it don’t pass up your shot just cause you feel in the moment just be yourself and you’ll be fine,” Schneibel said.

Early on their focus is not giving up as many points and getting in shape before the CNDC tournament next week.

“We’re trying to get a lot of conditioning in I think we found out easy in the scrimmage we’re not in the shape we thought we were. We thought we ran hard at practice but we’re not there yet so we’re not in game shape,” Santjer said.

They are also working on keeping the intensity up in both halves.

“Especially when we are tired making sure we are always talking on defense and just communication and then on the offensive end always making sure you’re doing the fundamentals right like make sure you’re passes are still sharp and stuff,” Schneibel said.