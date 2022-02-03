Thursday featured a slate of make-up games on the WDA basketball schedule, including top-ranked Minot tested on the road at Turtle Mountain.

Thursday Basketball Scores:

(B) St. Mary’s Saints 80, Williston Coyotes 45

(G) #3 Minot Majettes 97, Turtle Mountain Bravettes 62

(B) Turtle Mountain Braves 70, #1 Minot Magicians 74 – Overtime

(B) Jamestown Blue Jays 62, #5 Bismarck Demons 75

(G) Jamestown Blue Jays 53, #4 Bismarck Demons 73

(G) Surrey 45, Kenmare 54

(B) Bishop Ryan 57, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 35

(B) #4 Powers Lake 59, North Shore-Plaza 44

(B) #5 Flasher 74, Washburn 44

(G) Berthold 45, #5 Garrison 61