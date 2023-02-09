Thursday night in WDA hoops saw the Demons grab a doubleheader sweep on the road, and a major upset in Williston on the boys’ side.
WDA Basketball Scores:
|Boys:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|69
|Bismarck Demons
|82
|Final
|Girls:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|66
|Bismarck Demons
|81
|Final
|Boys:
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|59
|#5 Legacy Sabers
|69
|Final
|Girls:
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|55
|#5 Legacy Sabers
|73
|Final
|Boys:
|Williston Coyotes
|100
|#3 Mandan Braves
|93
|Final
|Girls:
|Williston Coyotes
|62
|Mandan Braves JV
|70
|Final