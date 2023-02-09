Thursday night in WDA hoops saw the Demons grab a doubleheader sweep on the road, and a major upset in Williston on the boys’ side.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Boys:St. Mary’s Saints69Bismarck Demons82Final
Girls:St. Mary’s Saints66Bismarck Demons81Final
Boys:Jamestown Blue Jays59#5 Legacy Sabers69Final
Girls:Jamestown Blue Jays55#5 Legacy Sabers73Final
Boys:Williston Coyotes100#3 Mandan Braves93Final
Girls:Williston Coyotes62Mandan Braves JV70Final