On Thursday, some region tournaments came to an end while others got underway, with a pair of teams punching their tickets to the state tournament next week.

Thursday Basketball Scores:

(G) #1 Shiloh Christian 67, #3 Central McLean 53 – Skyhawks advance to State Tournament

(G) #2 Beulah 60, #5 Mott-Regent 59 – Miners advance to State Tournament

(G) #1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 48, #4 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 38

(G) #2 Kidder County 40, #3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 49

(G) #1 Linton-HMB 47, #4 Carrington 35

(G) #2 Oakes 45, #3 Medina/Pingree-Buchanan 46