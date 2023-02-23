Friday night the regular season wraps up for a pair of region five boys’ teams as Shiloh Christian hits the road to take on Wilton-Wing.

The two teams split last year with Shiloh defeating the Miners in the regional championship game. While the seeds are already mostly set for the regional tournament this year, there’s still bragging rights on the line.

“They’re a nice squad. Scott Wolff does a nice job with those guys,” Skyhawks’ Head Coach Brad Miller said. “They’re really quick, they’re very athletic, they’ve got a lot of shooters. I think they’re the leading scoring team in Class B in North Dakota this year so far, so we’re going to have our hands full trying to keep up with them.”

Defense is always at the forefront for the Skyhawks, and that’s no different as they try to slow down a Miners team that’s averaging more than 74 points per game. The Skyhawks hope they can build on an impressive performance against second ranked Four Winds last weekend when it comes to slowing down Wilton-Wing.

“You know they’re a fast break team,” Miller explained. “They’re going to press us probably 32 minutes, and they’re going to fast break for 32 minutes, so it’s probably going to be a track meet. They’re quicker than we are so we’re going to have to get our bigger guys to get back and help defend, so that’ll be the biggest challenge for us right there.”

“Really, just basically not letting them shoot,” senior Kyler Klein said. “Have to play a lot on the perimeter against them up tight, because if they get a shot off they’re probably going to hit it.”

You can watch the Miners and Skyhawks face off Friday night at 7 p.m. on the Dakota’s CW.