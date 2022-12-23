The Shiloh Christian boy’s basketball team has played just one game this season, but they’re holding steady in the top ten polls.

The fifth ranked Skyhawks have a big test coming next week as they go north to compete in two tournaments in Minot.

The Skyhawks face fourth ranked Thompson before matching up against Westhope-Newburg. Although they know it won’t be their best basketball, it will be two early season measuring stick games for the Skyhawks to find out just how good they are, and how much room they have to grow.

“We get two good games every year we go up there, and it’s fun to play back-to-back so you get your kids playing two nights in a row and kind of try to get them ready for later in the year when they’re going to have to do more of that,” Skyhawks’ head coach Brad Miller said. “We enjoy the competition. Even though it’s tough, it challenges us, and if we’re not good at something they’re going to expose it, and then I can go fix it.”

The Skyhawks play Thompson on Wednesday before playing Westhope-Newburg on Thursday.