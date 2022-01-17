Basketball: Shiloh Christian stays hot, Wilton-Wing wins a close one at home

Shiloh Christian entered tonight with hopes of extending their win streak to four games, facing a Hazen team that already had an upset on their resume.
Monday Basketball Scores:
(B) Shiloh Christian 73, Hazen 54
(G) Wilton-Wing 56, Center-Stanton 51
Class B Boys Basketball Rankings:
1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (16) 7-0 160
2. Kindred 7-1 135
3. North Border 7-0 132
4. Enderlin 7-3 96
5. Ellendale 7-0 95
6. Central Cass 8-0 78
7. Powers Lake 8-0 60
8. Flasher 10-1 47
9. Thompson 6-2 24
10. Bowman County 8-1 17
Others Receiving Votes: Hazen (6-2), LaMoure/Litchville-Marion (4-1), Hillsboro/Central Valley (4-4), North Star (8-1), Dunseith (5-3), Shiloh Christian (6-2), Standing Rock (6-1), Surrey (8-1)
Class B Girls Basketball Rankings:
1. Kindred (15) 12-0 159
2. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (1) 12-0 145
3. Central Cass 10-1 110
4. Rugby 11-0 107
5. Grafton 9-2 103
6. Garrison 12-0 71
7. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 12-0 60
8. Thompson 8-2 48
9. Linton/HMB 10-2 46
10. Bowman County 10-1 18
Others Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian (10-4), LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (9-1), Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (8-2), Hatton/Northwood (11-1)