Basketball: Shiloh Christian’s Carter Englund makes an impact anywhere on the court

Shiloh Christian is once again a contender in Class B and Region Five, and a big part of that is their third-year starter in Carter Englund.

Returning for his senior season, Englund is a player that the Skyhawks lean to on both sides of the court, but it’s his defensive skillset that has stood out to his head coach.

“Carter is probably as athletic as anybody,” says head coach Brad Miller. “I had him in some games last year, I had him guarding guards that we were having trouble with. He can guard guards so he can run with anybody.”

“This summer I was working a lot on midrange, ball-handling,” says Englund. “Those are some things that I really wanted to get my outside game to my inside game. And I’ve just been grinding on that.”

Shiloh’s next game is at the Hoopster Classic in Minot against Langdon on December 28th.