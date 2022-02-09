The Shiloh Christian Skyhawks have been tested all season, with the biggest one coming Thursday night when they host third-ranked undefeated Garrison. But in order to pass this final regular-season exam, it’ll come down to defense.

In the Shiloh Christian hallways, the buzz is about basketball, two huge games for the boys and girls on back-to-back nights.

“In class, we are like, this is going to be a fun week,” says senior Kennady Walth. “Even to cheer on the boy’s games and to play on Thursday. We’re all so excited to play because these are the games that are so fun and just the memories that come from it.”

The Lady Skyhawks are on a team-high seven-game winning streak, and it’s all about the defensive play down the stretch.

“With the man-to-man defense, a lot of new concepts with it,” says head coach Dan Seifert. “So in year two, we get the concepts down. We get to run and do more trapping out of it. A full-court trapping out of it and that’s really helped our girls out.”

And while most teams rely on scoring to change the course of a game, it’s different at Shiloh.

“Our defense really drives our momentum,” says senior Grace Kelly. “So if we’re able to get steals, we’re able to get stops, that really helps us. I think we depend a lot on our defense.”

Garrison will be another chapter in a bunch of tough games for the Skyhawks, led by Karli Klein and a fantastic inside-out game.

“We have to get out on their shooters,” says Walth. “Once they start shooting, they get momentum, then they have confidence, and then they can start going on runs. So we just got to get on their shooters and just be ready to respond to any runs if they have any.”

So what is the message before the game?

“Get the nerves out in the warmup,” says Seifert. “Get a sweat going, get the nerves out in warmup and go out and come out, ready to roll but the energy level has to be high and I think tomorrow night is going to be really high for us.”

This game is for the one seed in the Region 5 Tournament and tip-off is at 7 pm.