South Prairie-Max finished second in the District 12 Championship after falling to Our Redeemer’s. Keeping this historical season alive is an accomplishment the team is proud of.

“It’s so exciting it means so much to me because of course we’ve never been to regionals before so this is a dream come true,” Aziah Trader, Guard, said.

“It feels really good I’m really happy that we got to be the first seed I mean I wish we could have won in districts but we didn’t quite make that so,” Skotti Beck, Guard, said.

Now the Royals turn their attention to the regional tournament. As the team enters uncharted territory, Head Coach Tanner Mosser said he is reminding the girls to focus on their gameplay and not the big stage.

“That’s kind of what I’ve been trying to do all season long to them. At the end of the day it’s just 5-on-5 basketball we can’t worry about anything else other than our team against the opponent,” Mosser said.

“He told us to mainly just focus and he told us that we shouldn’t focus on the doubters and haters cause everyone is doubting us and that we just need to push ourselves to be better,” Beck said.

The obstacle of a midseason coaching change hasn’t stopped them from building a 17-5 record.

“It’s been pretty good you know people thought it was going to be rough like people wouldn’t be doing their best that they could with the new coach it’s been pretty good,” Trader said.

They open the region tourney with a rematch against Nedrose, who they beat by only six points a month ago.

“We know that they’ve got a couple of good players, they’re tall they’re athletic they like to press and zone a little bit so we’ve got to be ready for everything,” Mosser said.

Region 6 Tournament Quarterfinals

Our Redeemer’s vs TGU @ 3 p.m.

Bottineau vs DLB @ 4:30 p.m.

Rugby vs Surrey @ 6 p.m.

South Prairie-Max vs Nedrose 7:30 p.m.