A WDA Boys Basketball team you might want to keep an eye on this year could be the Williston Coyotes.

The team is off an 0-3 start this season, but returns seven players from a season ago, four of which playing in their third season of varsity hoops.

The most important player back for the Coyotes might just be Isiah St. Romaine, who’s the seventh highest returning scorer in all of Class A, averaging 19 points and nearly ten rebounds a game as a sophomore last season.

“I hope to grow in being more of team player and getting my teammates involved,” St. Romaine said. “Not only looking out for myself, but my teammates also and making sure that they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing, and doing things that we all need to do to win as a team,” St. Romaine added.



“Athletically, he’s just on a different planet. He would stand out anywhere, but in North Dakota, he really stands out and when he’s locked in on the defensive end too, he can be about as tough of a defensive stopper as I think there is in the league. The kicker is we can’t win with one guy so we need everyone working hard,” Head Coach Daved Lundeen said.